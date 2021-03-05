Canada releases draft regulations on greenhouse gas reduction credits

CALGARY, Alberta, March 5 (Reuters) - Canada released draft regulations on Friday detailing how projects that reduce or remove greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions can earn tradable credits, a major part of the government's climate plan as it aims to cut carbon emissions.

The Federal GHG Offset System is designed to support a domestic carbon trading market under Canada's carbon price for industry, in which projects that generate credits can sell them to industrial facilities - such as cement works or refineries - that exceed their emissions limits.

