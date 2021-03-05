Canada releases draft regulations on greenhouse gas reduction credits

Commodities

Canada released draft regulations on Friday detailing how projects that reduce or remove greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions can earn tradable credits, a major part of the government's climate plan as it aims to cut carbon emissions.

The Federal GHG Offset System is designed to support a domestic carbon trading market under Canada's carbon price for industry, in which projects that generate credits can sell them to industrial facilities - such as cement works or refineries - that exceed their emissions limits.

