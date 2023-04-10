US Markets

Canada reiterates Five Eyes commitment after US intel leak

April 10, 2023 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, April 10 (Reuters) - Canada on Monday said it will continue to work with its Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, and declined to confirm or deny any information from U.S. intelligence documents leaked on social media.

"We do not comment, whether to confirm or deny, on allegedly leaked intelligence," a spokesperson for Canada's Public Safety ministry said in a statement.

"As a member of the Five Eyes intelligence network, Canada has a robust intelligence-sharing program with the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand ... we will continue to work hand in hand with" them, said the spokesperson, Audrey Champoux.

