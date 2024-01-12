News & Insights

Canada regulator wraps up hearing on Trans Mountain pipeline variance request

January 12, 2024 — 03:33 pm EST

Written by Nia Williams for Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) on Friday said it would issue a decision on a variance request from the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project "in due course", following a one-day oral hearing in Calgary.

Trans Mountain has asked to be allowed to install smaller-diameter pipe in a 1.4-mile (2.3-km) section of the oil pipeline's route after encountering "very challenging" drilling conditions due to the hardness of the rock in a mountainous area between Hope and Chilliwack.

