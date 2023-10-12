News & Insights

Canada regulator to make preliminary decision on Trans Mountain expansion tolls in autumn

October 12, 2023 — 05:48 pm EDT

Written by Nia Williams and Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Canada Energy Regulator said on Thursday that it will make a preliminary decision on Trans Mountain Corp's proposed tolls for the company's expanded oil pipeline in autumn 2023.

The regulator will hold a final interim tolls hearing in 2024, it said in a statement.

After service begins on the expanded pipeline and final costs are known, Trans Mountain can request approval for final tolls, the regulator said.

