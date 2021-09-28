Canada regulator seeks information from public on Rogers-Shaw deal

Sept 28 (Reuters) - A Canadian regulator on Tuesday asked for information from the public on telecom company Rogers Communications Inc's RCIb.TO planned C$20 billion ($16 billion) purchase of Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO to check for competition concerns.

The deal announced in March to create Canada's second-largest cellular and cable operator has attracted regulatory scrutiny.

The Competition Bureau said in August it obtained court orders to advance its review.

The regulator on Tuesday asked market participants and Canadians to come forth with information that could assist the regulator's probe on whether the deal will reduce or prevent competition.

The Competition Bureau said its review was ongoing and no conclusions have been made.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

