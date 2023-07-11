News & Insights

Canada regulator issues order to Trans Mountain over community impact monitoring

July 11, 2023 — 05:27 am EDT

Written by Daksh Grover for Reuters ->

July 11 (Reuters) - The Canada Energy Regulator issued an "Inspection Office Order" to Trans Mountain for not adhering to an approved plan to monitor the impact of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project on local communities during construction.

A review found that Trans Mountain was not able to incorporate "qualitative data related to workers and local business accommodations in the North Thompson Region", as approved in its Socio-Economic Effects Monitoring Plan, the CER said on its website on Monday.

Trans Mountain could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Trans Mountain expansion (TMX) project will nearly triple the flow of crude from Alberta to Canada's Pacific Coast to 890,000 barrels per day (bpd). The original pipeline ships around 300,000 bpd of mainly light crude to the U.S. West Coast.

The troubled C$30.9 billion ($23.5 billion) project, bought by the Canadian government in 2018 to ensure it was completed, is nearing completion more than a decade after it was first proposed as an expanded gateway to Asia.

