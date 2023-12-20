Canada regulator gives reasons for denying Trans Mountain pipeline variance

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Canada Energy Regulator on Wednesday said it denied a variance request from the Trans Mountain expansion project because the application did not adequately address concerns about pipeline integrity and environmental protection impacts.

Trans Mountain had asked to be allowed to install smaller diameter pipe in a 1.4-mile (2.3-km) section of the oil pipeline's route after encountering "very challenging" drilling conditions due to the hardness of the rock in a mountainous area between Hope and Chilliwack in the province of British Columbia.

The CER denied that request on Dec. 5.

(Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Chris Reese)

