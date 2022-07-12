Canada regulator demands answers from Rogers for network outage

US Markets

Canada's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday it has ordered Rogers Communications to respond to questions about last week's network outage that impacted millions of Canadians.

Rogers needs to provide a detailed account as to "why" and "how" the outage happened, and what measures the company is putting in place to prevent future outages, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said in a statement.

The company has until July 22 to provide its responses, after which the CRTC will decide what additional measures need to be taken.

