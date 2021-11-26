US Markets

Canada records C$68.57 bln budget deficit over first six months of 2021/22

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

OTTAWA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canada recorded a much smaller budget deficit in the first six months of the 2021/22 fiscal year compared to the same period a year ago, as the costs of the COVID-19 crisis continued to recede, the finance ministry said on Friday. The April to September shortfall was C$68.57 billion ($53.65 billion) compared with a C$198.11 billion deficit over the same six months in 2020/21, the data showed. "As expected, the government’s 2021–22 financial results show a marked improvement compared to the peak of the COVID-19 crisis," the finance ministry said. "That said, they continue to reflect challenging economic conditions." April-September revenues grew by 36.5%, led by higher tax revenues and other revenues. Program expenses fell 27.2%, largely on lower emergency transfers to individuals and businesses. On a monthly basis, Canada posted a deficit of C$11.41 billion in September, compared to the C$27.59 billion deficit in September 2020. ($1 = 1.2782 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by David.Ljunggren)

