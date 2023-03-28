US Markets

Canada records C$6.44 bln budget deficit in first 10 months of 2022-23

March 28, 2023 — 04:05 pm EDT

OTTAWA, March 28 (Reuters) Canada recorded a budget deficit of C$6.44 billion in the first 10 months of 2022-2023 fiscal year, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

In the same period last year, it recorded a deficit of C$75.29 billion.

In January, the budget deficit was C$906 million, compared with a deficit of C$5.18 billion in January, 2022. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Steve Scherer) ((ismail.shakil@tr.com)) Keywords: CANADA BUDGET/DEFICIT

