US Markets

Canada records C$5.54 bln budget deficit over first nine months of 2022/23

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

February 24, 2023 — 11:00 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canada recorded a C$5.54 billion ($4.06 billion) budget deficit for the first nine months of the 2022/23 fiscal year, partly due to a rise in debt charges linked to higher inflation and interest rates, the finance ministry said on Friday.

By comparison, Canada posted a C$70.11 billion deficit in the period from April to December 2021.

Year-to-date revenues were up 11.4% on a broad-based improvement in income streams. Program expenses were down 12.3%, largely reflecting lower transfers to individuals and businesses as COVID-19 supports were wound down, the finance ministry said.

Public debt charges increased 38.4% this fiscal year, primarily reflecting higher interest rates and higher inflation adjustments on real return bonds, which have a coupon that is linked to the level of the consumer price index.

The Bank of Canada has raised rates at a record pace over the past year to tame high inflation that peaked at a four-decade high in June.

The central bank's key interest rate currently stands at a 15-year high of 4.5% after a 25 basis point hike in January, when the bank said it would likely hold off on further moves to let the effects of the previous rate increases sink in.

On a monthly basis, Canada posted a deficit of C$1.98 billion in December, compared to the C$3.58 billion surplus recorded a year ago. ($1 = 1.3642 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil, editing by Steve Scherer)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.