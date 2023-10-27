News & Insights

Canada records C$4.3 bln budget deficit over first 5 months of 2023/24

October 27, 2023

OTTAWA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canada recorded a C$4.29 billion ($3.10 billion) budget deficit for the first five months of the 2023/24 fiscal year as government expenditures grew faster than revenues, the finance ministry said on Friday.

By comparison, Canada posted a C$3.88 billion surplus in the period from April to August 2022.

Year-to-date revenues were up 1.4%, largely reflecting higher interest revenues and other non-tax revenues, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Program expenses were up 4.8%, partly due to higher transfers to other levels of government, while public debt charges jumped 27.7% largely because of higher interest rates, the ministry said.

On a monthly basis, Canada posted a deficit of C$3.05 billion in August, compared to the C$2.45 billion deficit recorded in August 2022.

($1 = 1.3845 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil; editing by Steve Scherer)

