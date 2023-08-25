Canada records C$3.6 bln budget surplus over first three months of 2023/24

OTTAWA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Canada recorded a C$3.62 billion ($2.66 billion) budget surplus for the first three months of the 2023/24 fiscal year, helped by a slight bump in revenue collections, the finance ministry said on Friday.

By comparison, Canada posted a C$10.20 billion surplus in the period from April to June 2022.

Year-to-date revenues were up 2.5% on higher tax, interest, and Employment Insurance premium revenues, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Program expenses were up 7.8%, in part reflecting higher transfers to other levels of government.

On a monthly basis, Canada posted a surplus of C$2.11 billion in June, compared to the C$4.88 billion surplus recorded in June 2022.

($1 = 1.3617 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil, editing by David Ljunggren)

