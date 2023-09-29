News & Insights

US Markets

Canada records C$1.24 bln budget deficit over first four months of 2023/24

September 29, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Canada recorded a C$1.24 billion ($920 million) budget deficit for the first four months of the 2023/24 fiscal year as government expenditures grew faster than revenues, the finance ministry said on Friday.

By comparison, Canada posted a C$6.33 billion surplus in the period from April to May 2022.

Revenues grew by 2.0% on higher interest income while program expenses posted a 5.9% gain, reflecting increases in all major categories. Public debt charges increased by 29.9% due to higher interest rates.

On a monthly basis, Canada posted a C$4.86 billion deficit in July, compared to the C$3.87 billion deficit recorded in July 2022. Revenues edged up by 0.4% while expenses grew by 1.2%.

Public debt charges jumped by 23.5%, largely reflecting higher interest rates.

($1 = 1.35 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Steve Scherer)

((Reuters Ottawa Bureau, david.ljunggren@tr.com)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.