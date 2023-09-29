Canada records C$1.24 bln budget deficit over first four months of 2023/24

OTTAWA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Canada recorded a C$1.24 billion ($920 million) budget deficit for the first four months of the 2023/24 fiscal year as government expenditures grew faster than revenues, the finance ministry said on Friday.

By comparison, Canada posted a C$6.33 billion surplus in the period from April to May 2022.

Revenues grew by 2.0% on higher interest income while program expenses posted a 5.9% gain, reflecting increases in all major categories. Public debt charges increased by 29.9% due to higher interest rates.

On a monthly basis, Canada posted a C$4.86 billion deficit in July, compared to the C$3.87 billion deficit recorded in July 2022. Revenues edged up by 0.4% while expenses grew by 1.2%.

Public debt charges jumped by 23.5%, largely reflecting higher interest rates.

($1 = 1.35 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Steve Scherer)

((Reuters Ottawa Bureau, david.ljunggren@tr.com)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.