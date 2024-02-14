News & Insights

US Markets

Canada rebrands carbon tax rebates to fend off opposition attacks

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

February 14, 2024 — 06:45 pm EST

Written by David Ljunggren and Nia Williams for Reuters ->

Adds Alberta government statement paragraphs 8-9

OTTAWA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian government, seeking to defend its signature carbon tax from opposition attacks, on Wednesday announced a new branding strategy to underscore that the policy means most people receive rebates.

The tax on fossil fuels, in effect since 2019, is intended to accelerate a switch to clean energy. Canadians receive quarterly rebates to make the measure revenue neutral but officials admit this fact is little understood.

The payments will henceforth be called the Canada Carbon Rebate rather than the Climate Action Incentive Payment.

"The previous name was a bit difficult to understand, even for many people to remember. This will likely make it easier," Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault told reporters.

Ottawa says 80% of Canadians receive more back from the rebates than they spend on fossil fuels.

Polls show the ruling Liberals are badly trailing the official opposition Conservatives, who have promised to "axe the tax" on the grounds it is making life more expensive.

Last October Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered a three-year carve-out for home heating oil under pressure from Liberal lawmakers on the Atlantic coast.

The premier of Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta, a frequent critic of Trudeau, called the rebrand "an act of desperation" and slammed the carbon tax as a failure.

"No 'rebrand' will save the federal government from its dwindling poll numbers," Alberta's conservative premier Danielle Smith said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Nia Williams in British Columbia; editing by Diane Craft)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.