Canada ready to spend C$14 bln to get people back to work safely - PM Trudeau

Steve Scherer Reuters
Canada has an additional C$14 billion ($10.4 billion) ready to help people get back to work safely as the coronavirus pandemic restrictions are lifted in coming months, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

In his daily news conference, Trudeau said the money would help "relaunch the country" and would go to "the things that all Canadians need" like childcare and personal protective equipment.

($1 = 1.3404 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)

