Canada reaches out to Hong Kong students as China imposes new security law

By Steve Scherer

OTTAWA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada on Thursday said it would make it easier for Hong Kong residents to study and work here in response to new security rules imposed by China on the former British colony, a move likely to heighten already strained relations with Beijing.

"Today's announcement is set against the backdrop of a number of developments which have been gravely concerning to Canada," Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said in an interview.

Mendicino announced the new immigration initiative to attract students and youth from Hong Kong to Canada by offering a new open work permit and broadening their pathways to permanent residency.

