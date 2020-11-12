US Markets

Canada reaches out to Hong Kong students as China imposes new security law

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

Canada on Thursday said it would make it easier for Hong Kong residents to study and work here in response to new security rules imposed by China on the former British colony, a move likely to heighten already strained relations with Beijing.

By Steve Scherer

OTTAWA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada on Thursday said it would make it easier for Hong Kong residents to study and work here in response to new security rules imposed by China on the former British colony, a move likely to heighten already strained relations with Beijing.

"Today's announcement is set against the backdrop of a number of developments which have been gravely concerning to Canada," Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said in an interview.

Mendicino announced the new immigration initiative to attract students and youth from Hong Kong to Canada by offering a new open work permit and broadening their pathways to permanent residency.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chris Reese)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular