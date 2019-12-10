US Markets

Canada raises capital requirement for banks

Contributor
Abhishek Manikandan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's banking regulator on Tuesday raised the minimum capital requirement for 'systemically important' banks by 25 basis points to 2.25%.

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canada's banking regulator on Tuesday raised the minimum capital requirement for 'systemically important' banks by 25 basis points to 2.25%.

The change in domestic stability buffer indicates that Canadian banks are still vulnerable to factors including asset imbalances, along with global vulnerabilities related to ongoing trade tensions, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said. (https://bit.ly/2E4qQBK)

The factors could increase the chance of a spillover of external risks into the Canadian financial system, the regulator said.

Systemically important companies are those whose failure can pose a threat to the global financial system.

The rule will be effective April 30 and will be applicable to banks such as Bank of Montreal BMO.TO, Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO, National Bank of Canada NA.TO, Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO and Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 2963;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular