Canada Q4 household debt-to-income ratio narrows from record high

March 13, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 13 (Reuters) - The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income narrowed to 180.7% in the fourth quarter from an upwardly revised record 183.1% in the third quarter, Statistics Canada said on Monday. National net worth fell by 2.4% in the fourth quarter to C$16.77 trillion ($12.15 trillion), while national net worth decreased to C$425,799 on a per capita basis.

($1=$1.3797 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)

