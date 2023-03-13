Canada Q4 household debt-to-income ratio narrows from record high

March 13 (Reuters) - The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income narrowed to 180.7% in the fourth quarter from an upwardly revised record 183.1% in the third quarter, Statistics Canada said on Monday. National net worth fell by 2.4% in the fourth quarter to C$16.77 trillion ($12.15 trillion), while national net worth decreased to C$425,799 on a per capita basis.

($1=$1.3797 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.