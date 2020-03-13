Canada Q4 household debt-to-income ratio narrows

March 13 (Reuters) - The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income narrowed to 173.7% in the fourth quarter from an upwardly revised 174.1% in the third quarter, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

National net worth rose by 1.5% in the fourth quarter to C$12.73 trillion ($9.22 trillion), while national net worth increased to C$336,009 on a per capita basis.

($1=$1.3810 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)

