Canada Q4 household debt-to-income ratio narrows

March 13, 2024 — 08:30 am EDT

March 13 (Reuters) - The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income narrowed to 178.2% in the fourth quarter from a downwardly revised 179.3% in the third quarter, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. National net worth grew by 1.4% in the third quarter at C$18.50 trillion ($13.70 trillion), while national net worth increased to C$453,870 on a per capita basis.

($1=$1.35 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)

