Canada Q4 current account deficit widens to C$10.64 billion

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canada's current account deficit widened to C$10.64 billion ($7.82 billion) in the fourth quarter from an upwardly revised C$8.41 billion deficit in the third quarter, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:
Q4 2022 Q3(Rev) Q3(Prev) Q4 2021
Current Account
-10.640 -8.413 -11.101
-0.317
Goods
+1.672 +2.474
+1.679
+2.558
Services
-4.453 -5.635
-5.669
-2.056
Investment Income
-5.275 -2.547
-4.167
+1.915
NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted.
($1=$1.36 Canadian)
(Reporting by Dale Smith)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.