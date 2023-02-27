Canada Q4 current account deficit widens to C$10.64 billion

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canada's current account deficit widened to C$10.64 billion ($7.82 billion) in the fourth quarter from an upwardly revised C$8.41 billion deficit in the third quarter, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Q4 2022 Q3(Rev) Q3(Prev) Q4 2021

Current Account

-10.640 -8.413 -11.101

-0.317

Goods

+1.672 +2.474

+1.679

+2.558

Services

-4.453 -5.635

-5.669

-2.056

Investment Income

-5.275 -2.547

-4.167

+1.915

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted.

($1=$1.36 Canadian)

(Reporting by Dale Smith)

