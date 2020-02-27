Canada Q4 current account deficit narrows to C$8.76 billion

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canada's current account deficit narrowed to C$8.76 billion ($6.56 billion) in the fourth quarter from a revised C$10.86 billion deficit in the third quarter, on a lower trade deficit on goods, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Q4 2019 Q3(Rev) Q3(Prev) Q4 2018

Current Account

-8.757 -10.864

-9.855 -15.744

Goods

-3.147 -4.139

-3.886

-7.925

Services

-5.111 -4.402

-4.112

-5.690

Investment Income

+0.474 -0.187

+0.315

-0.479

NOTE: Analysts had on average forecast a current account deficit of C$9.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019. Figures are seasonally adjusted.

($1=$1.3359 Canadian)

(Reporting by Dale Smith)

