Canada Q4 current account deficit narrows to C$8.76 billion
Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canada's current account deficit narrowed to C$8.76 billion ($6.56 billion) in the fourth quarter from a revised C$10.86 billion deficit in the third quarter, on a lower trade deficit on goods, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:
Q4 2019 Q3(Rev) Q3(Prev) Q4 2018
Current Account
-8.757 -10.864
-9.855 -15.744
Goods
-3.147 -4.139
-3.886
-7.925
Services
-5.111 -4.402
-4.112
-5.690
Investment Income
+0.474 -0.187
+0.315
-0.479
NOTE: Analysts had on average forecast a current account deficit of C$9.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019. Figures are seasonally adjusted.
($1=$1.3359 Canadian)
(Reporting by Dale Smith)
