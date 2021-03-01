Canada Q4 current account deficit narrows to C$7.26 billion
March 1 (Reuters) - Canada's current account deficit narrowed to C$7.26 billion ($5.73 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2020 from a revised C$10.49 billion deficit in the third quarter, on a lower trade deficit on goods, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:
Q4 2020 Q3(Rev) Q3(Prev) Q4 2019
Current Account
-7.261 -10.493
-7.528
-9.448
Goods
-9.490 -9.794
-8.781
-2.312
Services
+0.285 +0.169
+0.593
-5.546
Investment Income
+4.171 +1.202
+2.597
+0.072
NOTE: Analysts had on average forecast a current account deficit of C$8.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. Figures are seasonally adjusted.
($1=$1.2671 Canadian)
(Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Steve Scherer ((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com))
