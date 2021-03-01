Canada Q4 current account deficit narrows to C$7.26 billion

March 1 (Reuters) - Canada's current account deficit narrowed to C$7.26 billion ($5.73 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2020 from a revised C$10.49 billion deficit in the third quarter, on a lower trade deficit on goods, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Q4 2020 Q3(Rev) Q3(Prev) Q4 2019

Current Account

-7.261 -10.493

-7.528

-9.448

Goods

-9.490 -9.794

-8.781

-2.312

Services

+0.285 +0.169

+0.593

-5.546

Investment Income

+4.171 +1.202

+2.597

+0.072

NOTE: Analysts had on average forecast a current account deficit of C$8.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. Figures are seasonally adjusted.

($1=$1.2671 Canadian)

(Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Steve Scherer ((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.