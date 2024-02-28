Canada Q4 current account deficit narrows to C$1.62 billion

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canada's current account deficit narrowed to C$1.62 billion ($1.20 billion) in the fourth quarter from a downwardly revised C$4.74 billion deficit in the third quarter, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:
Q4 2023 Q3(Rev) Q3(Prev) Q4 2022
Current Account
-1.618 -4.742
-3.223
-8.528
Goods
+3.007 +0.441
+0.819
+0.454
Services
-1.764 -2.413
-3.705
-3.141
Investment Income
+0.112 -0.028
+2.125
-3.114
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast a deficit of $1.25 billion in the fourth quarter. Figures are seasonally adjusted.
($1=$1.3528 Canadian)
(Reporting by Dale Smith)
