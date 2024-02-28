News & Insights

Canada Q4 current account deficit narrows to C$1.62 billion

February 28, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canada's current account deficit narrowed to C$1.62 billion ($1.20 billion) in the fourth quarter from a downwardly revised C$4.74 billion deficit in the third quarter, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Q4 2023 Q3(Rev) Q3(Prev) Q4 2022

Current Account

-1.618 -4.742

-3.223

-8.528

Goods

+3.007 +0.441

+0.819

+0.454

Services

-1.764 -2.413

-3.705

-3.141

Investment Income

+0.112 -0.028

+2.125

-3.114

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast a deficit of $1.25 billion in the fourth quarter. Figures are seasonally adjusted.

($1=$1.3528 Canadian)

(Reporting by Dale Smith)

