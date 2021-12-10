US Markets

Canada Q3 household debt-to-income ratio rises to 177.3%

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Todd Korol

The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income rose to 177.3% in the third quarter from an revised 175.6% in the second quarter, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income rose to 177.3% in the third quarter from an revised 175.6% in the second quarter, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

National net worth rose by 3.1% in the third quarter to C$15.94 trillion ($12.55 trillion), while national net worth increased to C$416,893 on a per capita basis.

($1=$1.27 Canadian)

(Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by David Ljunggren)

((Reuters Ottawa bureau, +1 647 480 7921; david.ljunggren@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular