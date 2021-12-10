Canada Q3 household debt-to-income ratio rises to 177.3%
Dec 10 (Reuters) - The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income rose to 177.3% in the third quarter from an revised 175.6% in the second quarter, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
National net worth rose by 3.1% in the third quarter to C$15.94 trillion ($12.55 trillion), while national net worth increased to C$416,893 on a per capita basis.
($1=$1.27 Canadian)
