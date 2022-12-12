Canada Q3 household debt-to-income ratio narrows slightly

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income narrowed slightly to 182.4% in the third quarter from an upwardly revised record 182.6% in the second quarter, Statistics Canada said on Monday. National net worth fell by 3.3% in the second quarter to C$17.17 trillion ($12.57 trillion), while national net worth decreased to C$438,815 on a per capita basis.

($1=$1.3658 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.