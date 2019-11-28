Canada Q3 current account deficit widens to C$9.86 billion

Canada's current account deficit widened to C$9.86 billion ($7.42 billion) in the third quarter from a revised C$6.74 billion deficit in the second quarter, on a higher deficit on goods, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
