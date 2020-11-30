Canada Q3 current account deficit widens to C$7.53 billion

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canada's current account deficit widened to C$7.53 billion ($5.82 billion) in the third quarter from a revised C$7.00 billion deficit in the second quarter, on a larger trade deficit on goods and services, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Q3 2020 Q2(Rev) Q2(Prev) Q3 2019

Current Account

-7.528 -6.998

-8.626 -11.425

Goods

-8.781 -8.190

-7.688

-3.519

Services

+0.593 +0.735

-0.171

-4.692

Investment Income

+2.597 +2.160

+0.726

-0.474

NOTE: Analysts had on average forecast a current account deficit of C$9.10 billion for the third quarter of 2020. Figures are seasonally adjusted.

($1 = 1.2947 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon) ((julie.gordon@tr.com))

