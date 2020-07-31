Canada Q2 GDP likely to fall record 12% on COVID-19 shutdowns

By Julie Gordon and Kelsey Johnson

OTTAWA, July 31 (Reuters) - Canada's real GDP is likely to plunge by a record 12% in the second quarter, with the period heavily impacted by broad coronavirus shutdowns that crippled the economy, Statistics Canada said in flash estimate on Friday.

Canada's gross domestic product was up a record 4.5% in May, following two months of unprecedented declines, and the economy is expected to grow by 5% in June, StatsCan said.

The May gain beat analyst expectations of 3.5%. It was the largest monthly gain since the series began in 1961.

The goods-producing sector posted a 8.0% increase in May, while the service-producing sector also rose by 3.4%. Seventeen of the 20 industrial sectors posted increases in May, StatsCan said.

The estimated decline for the second quarter, meanwhile, would be by far the deepest quarterly plunge ever. The Canadian economy ground to a halt earlier this year as shops and businesses across the country were shuttered to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Canadian dollar was little changed at 1.3417 to the U.S. dollar, or 74.53 U.S. cents, after the GDP data release.

In a separate release, StatsCan said building permits fell by 12.8% in the second quarter, the largest decline since Q4 2008, during the global financial crisis.

