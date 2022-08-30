US Markets

Canada Q2 current account surplus edges up to C$2.69 billion

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson

Canada's current account surplus edged up to C$2.69 billion ($2.07 billion) in the second quarter from a downwardly revised C$2.65 billion surplus in the first quarter, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Canada's current account surplus edged up to C$2.69 billion ($2.07 billion) in the second quarter from a downwardly revised C$2.65 billion surplus in the first quarter, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Q2 2022 Q1(Rev) Q1(Prev) Q2 2021

Current Account

+2.692 +2.651

+5.026

-0.364

Goods

+12.465 +8.227

+8.650

-0.240

Services

-3.400 -1.890

-2.226

-0.022

Investment Income

-4.583 -1.276

+1.170

+2.421

NOTE: Analysts had on average forecast a current account surplus of C$6.60 billion for the second quarter of 2022. Figures are seasonally adjusted.

($1=$1.2980 Canadian)

(Reporting by Dale Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular