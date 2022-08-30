Canada Q2 current account surplus edges up to C$2.69 billion

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Canada's current account surplus edged up to C$2.69 billion ($2.07 billion) in the second quarter from a downwardly revised C$2.65 billion surplus in the first quarter, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Q2 2022 Q1(Rev) Q1(Prev) Q2 2021

Current Account

+2.692 +2.651

+5.026

-0.364

Goods

+12.465 +8.227

+8.650

-0.240

Services

-3.400 -1.890

-2.226

-0.022

Investment Income

-4.583 -1.276

+1.170

+2.421

NOTE: Analysts had on average forecast a current account surplus of C$6.60 billion for the second quarter of 2022. Figures are seasonally adjusted.

($1=$1.2980 Canadian)

(Reporting by Dale Smith)

