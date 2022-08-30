Canada Q2 current account surplus edges up to C$2.69 billion
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Canada's current account surplus edged up to C$2.69 billion ($2.07 billion) in the second quarter from a downwardly revised C$2.65 billion surplus in the first quarter, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:
Q2 2022 Q1(Rev) Q1(Prev) Q2 2021
Current Account
+2.692 +2.651
+5.026
-0.364
Goods
+12.465 +8.227
+8.650
-0.240
Services
-3.400 -1.890
-2.226
-0.022
Investment Income
-4.583 -1.276
+1.170
+2.421
NOTE: Analysts had on average forecast a current account surplus of C$6.60 billion for the second quarter of 2022. Figures are seasonally adjusted.
($1=$1.2980 Canadian)
(Reporting by Dale Smith)
