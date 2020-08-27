Canada Q2 current account deficit narrows to C$8.63 billion
OTTAWA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Canada's current account deficit narrowed to C$8.63 billion ($6.57 billion) in the second quarter from a revised C$13.22 billion deficit in the first quarter, on a lower trade deficit on both goods and services, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:
Q2 2020 Q1(Rev) Q1(Prev) Q2 2019
Current Account
-8.626 -13.216 -11.093
-8.915
Goods
-7.688 -8.677
-3.908
-2.062
Services
-0.171 -4.484
-5.905
-4.775
Investment Income
+0.726 +1.854
+0.609
-0.555
NOTE: Analysts had on average forecast a current account deficit of C$12.20 billion for the second quarter of 2020. Figures are seasonally adjusted.
($1=$1.3142 Canadian)
(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon)((julie.gordon@tr.com; Reuters Ottawa Bureau +1 613 235 6745))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.