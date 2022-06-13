US Markets

Canada Q1 household debt-to-income ratio widens

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income widened to 180.0% in the first quarter from an downwardly revised 179.1% in the fourth quarter, Statistics Canada said on Monday. This matches the record level seen in the fourth quarter of 2018.

National net worth rose by 2.6% in the first quarter to C$17.59 trillion ($13.68 trillion), while national net worth increased to C$455,573 on a per capita basis.

($1=$1.2856 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)

