Canada Q1 household debt-to-income ratio widens

June 13 (Reuters) - The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income widened to 180.0% in the first quarter from an downwardly revised 179.1% in the fourth quarter, Statistics Canada said on Monday. This matches the record level seen in the fourth quarter of 2018.

National net worth rose by 2.6% in the first quarter to C$17.59 trillion ($13.68 trillion), while national net worth increased to C$455,573 on a per capita basis.

($1=$1.2856 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)

