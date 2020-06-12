Canada Q1 household debt-to-income ratio narrows to 172.2%

June 12 (Reuters) - The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income narrowed to 172.2% in the first quarter from a downwardly revised 173.1% in the fourth quarter, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

National net worth fell by 1.0% in the first quarter to C$12.64 trillion ($9.31 trillion), while national net worth decreased to C$332,703 on a per capita basis.

($1=$1.3572 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Kelsey Johnson)

