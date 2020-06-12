US Markets

Canada Q1 household debt-to-income ratio narrows to 172.2%

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income narrowed to 172.2% in the first quarter from a downwardly revised 173.1% in the fourth quarter, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

June 12 (Reuters) - The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income narrowed to 172.2% in the first quarter from a downwardly revised 173.1% in the fourth quarter, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

National net worth fell by 1.0% in the first quarter to C$12.64 trillion ($9.31 trillion), while national net worth decreased to C$332,703 on a per capita basis.

($1=$1.3572 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Kelsey Johnson)

((Reuters Ottawa Bureau; 1-613-235-6745; kelsey.johnson@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular