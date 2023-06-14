Canada Q1 household debt-to-income ratio narrows slightly

June 14 (Reuters) - The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income narrowed to 180.5% in the first quarter from an upwardly revised record 181.0% in the fourth quarter, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. National net worth grew by 1.7% in the first quarter to C$17.11 trillion ($12.85 trillion), while national net worth increased to C$430,970 on a per capita basis.

($1=$1.3320 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.