Canada Q1 current account surplus grows to C$5.03 billion

Canada's current account surplus grew to C$5.03 billion ($3.96 billion) in the first quarter from a revised C$137 million deficit in the fourth quarter, on the largest surplus of goods since the financial crisis of 2008, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Q1 2022 Q4(Rev) Q4(Prev) Q1 2021

Current Account

+5.026 -0.137

-0.797

-0.437

Goods

+8.650 +2.444

+2.829

+0.142

Services

-2.226 -1.119

-0.456

-0.216

Investment Income

+1.170 +0.694

-1.107

-0.380

NOTE: Analysts had on average forecast a current account surplus of C$3.20 billion for the first quarter of 2022. Figures are seasonally adjusted.

($1=$1.2689 Canadian)

(Reporting by Dale Smith)

