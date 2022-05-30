Canada Q1 current account surplus grows to C$5.03 billion
May 30 (Reuters) - Canada's current account surplus grew to C$5.03 billion ($3.96 billion) in the first quarter from a revised C$137 million deficit in the fourth quarter, on the largest surplus of goods since the financial crisis of 2008, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:
Q1 2022 Q4(Rev) Q4(Prev) Q1 2021
Current Account
+5.026 -0.137
-0.797
-0.437
Goods
+8.650 +2.444
+2.829
+0.142
Services
-2.226 -1.119
-0.456
-0.216
Investment Income
+1.170 +0.694
-1.107
-0.380
NOTE: Analysts had on average forecast a current account surplus of C$3.20 billion for the first quarter of 2022. Figures are seasonally adjusted.
($1=$1.2689 Canadian)
(Reporting by Dale Smith)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
