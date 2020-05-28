Canada Q1 current account deficit widens to C$11.09 billion
May 28 (Reuters) - Canada's current account deficit widened to C$11.09 billion (8.05 billion) in the first quarter from a revised C$9.31 billion deficit in the fourth quarter, on a higher trade in goods and services deficit, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:
Q1 2020 Q4 (Rev) Q4(Prev) Q1 2019
Current Account
-11.093 -9.307
-8.757
-17.318
Goods
-3.908 -2.906
-3.147
-9.297
Services
-5.905 -5,601
-5.111
-5.505
Investment Income
+0.609 +0.196
+0.474
-0.991
NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted.
($1 = 1.3777 Canadian dollars))\
(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson, Editing by Steve Scherer)
