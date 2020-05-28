Canada Q1 current account deficit widens to C$11.09 billion

May 28 (Reuters) - Canada's current account deficit widened to C$11.09 billion (8.05 billion) in the first quarter from a revised C$9.31 billion deficit in the fourth quarter, on a higher trade in goods and services deficit, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Q1 2020 Q4 (Rev) Q4(Prev) Q1 2019

Current Account

-11.093 -9.307

-8.757

-17.318

Goods

-3.908 -2.906

-3.147

-9.297

Services

-5.905 -5,601

-5.111

-5.505

Investment Income

+0.609 +0.196

+0.474

-0.991

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted.

($1 = 1.3777 Canadian dollars))\

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson, Editing by Steve Scherer)

