US Markets

Canada publishes regulations to ban 'harmful' single-use plastics

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published

The government of Canada on Monday published final regulations to prohibit "harmful" single-use plastics, with the ban on their manufacture and import to come into effect in December.

June 20 (Reuters) - The government of Canada on Monday published final regulations to prohibit "harmful" single-use plastics, with the ban on their manufacture and import to come into effect in December.

The ban will be on single-use plastics including checkout bags, cutlery, food serviceware made from or containing plastic hard to recycle, ring carriers, stir sticks and straws, the Canadian government said in a statement.

"The ban on the manufacture and import of these harmful single-use plastics, barring a few targeted exceptions to recognize specific cases, will come into effect in December 2022," the statement added.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular