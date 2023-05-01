News & Insights

US Markets

Canada public workers reach contract agreement with federal govt, ending strike

Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

May 01, 2023 — 01:35 am EDT

Written by Akriti Sharma and Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

May 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian government and a union representing more than 155,000 federal workers reached an agreement on a new wage deal on Monday, the union said, putting an end to Canada's largest public sector strike that impaired services ranging from tax returns to immigration.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.