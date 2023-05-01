Canada public workers reach contract agreement with federal govt, ending strike

May 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian government and a union representing more than 155,000 federal workers reached an agreement on a new wage deal on Monday, the union said, putting an end to Canada's largest public sector strike that impaired services ranging from tax returns to immigration.

