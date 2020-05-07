US Markets

Canada, provinces agree to boost wages of essential workers - Trudeau

OTTAWA, May 7 (Reuters) - Canada and the 10 provinces have agreed to boost the pay of essential workers such as those working in seniors' residences, where many coronavirus cases have occurred, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

Trudeau told a briefing that Ottawa would contribute C$4 billion, which he said represented 75% percent of the total cost. The provinces will be responsible for determining who is essential and how much they receive, he added.

