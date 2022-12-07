Canada proposes tightening foreign investment rules

OTTAWA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada on Wednesday proposed legislation to beef up the country's foreign investment rules, which Ottawa says would help the government better deal with "changing threats that may arise from foreign investments."

Proposed amendments to the Investment Canada Act (ICA) include power to impose conditions during a national security review of foreign investments and stronger penalties for non-compliance.

