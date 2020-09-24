Canada proposes three new benefits to help tackle coronavirus outbreak

OTTAWA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian government has formally proposed creating three new benefits to help people cope with coronavirus epidemic, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough said on Thursday.

"The urgency of this cannot be overstated," she told a news conference. The announcement could help assure crucial parliamentary support from the opposition New Democrats and thereby secure the survival of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government.

