Canada producer prices most likely rose 0.8% in November - flash estimate

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published

Producer prices in Canada most likely rose by 0.8% in November from October, led largely by the costs of ammonia and chemical fertilizers, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Tuesday.

Ammonia and chemical prices rose 136.6% from a year earlier, driven up by a tight global supply and high input costs for fertilizers, Statscan said.

