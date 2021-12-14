Canada producer prices most likely rose 0.8% in November - flash estimate

OTTAWA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada most likely rose by 0.8% in November from October, led largely by the costs of ammonia and chemical fertilizers, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Tuesday.

Ammonia and chemical prices rose 136.6% from a year earlier, driven up by a tight global supply and high input costs for fertilizers, Statscan said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Dale Smith)

