Canada probes Nike, Dynasty Gold over alleged use of forced labor in China

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

July 11, 2023 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil and Divya Rajagopal for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, July 11 (Reuters) - Canada's corporate ethics watchdog on Tuesday launched separate investigations into Nike Canada NKE.N and Dynasty Gold DYG.V to probe allegations the companies used or benefited from forced labor in their supply chains and operations in China.

The companies are alleged to have or have had supply chains or operations in China identified as using or benefiting from the use of Uyghur forced labor, the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise said in a statement.

Nike Canada and Dynasty Gold did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"I have decided to launch investigations into these complaints in order to get the facts and recommend the appropriate actions," Ombudsperson Sheri Meyerhoffer said in the statement.

"I have not pre-judged the outcome of the investigations. We will await the results and we will publish final reports with my recommendations," Meyerhoffer said.

