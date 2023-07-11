Canada probes Nike, Dynasty Gold over alleged use of forced labor in China

Adds details from announcement in paragraphs 1,2,5

OTTAWA, July 11 (Reuters) - Canada's corporate ethics watchdog on Tuesday launched separate investigations into Nike Canada NKE.N and Dynasty Gold DYG.V to probe allegations the companies used or benefited from forced labor in their supply chains and operations in China.

The companies are alleged to have or have had supply chains or operations in China identified as using or benefiting from the use of Uyghur forced labor, the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise said in a statement.

Nike Canada and Dynasty Gold did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"I have decided to launch investigations into these complaints in order to get the facts and recommend the appropriate actions," Ombudsperson Sheri Meyerhoffer said in the statement.

"I have not pre-judged the outcome of the investigations. We will await the results and we will publish final reports with my recommendations," Meyerhoffer said.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Divya Rajagopal in Toronto Editing by Chris Reese)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.