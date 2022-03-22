Canada prices inaugural green bond at tighter than expected spread

TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters) - Canada on Tuesday priced its first green bond at a rate of half a basis point above the yield on its June 2029 bond, much less than initial guidance for a spread of 2.5 basis points, details of the offering showed.

The C$5 billion issue, which carries a 2.25% coupon and is due to mature in December 2029, is likely to set a benchmark in the Canadian market for climate-friendly bonds and could support Canada's transition to a greener economy.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chris Reese)

