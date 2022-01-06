US Markets

Canada posts trade surplus of C$3.13 bln in Nov, highest since 2008

David Ljunggren Reuters
Dale Smith Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BEN NELMS

Canada posted a trade surplus of C$3.13 billion ($2.45 billion) in November, the largest since September 2008, with imports and exports both hitting record highs, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$2.03 billion in November.

($1 = 1.2762 Canadian dollars)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

