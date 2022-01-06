Canada posts trade surplus of C$3.13 bln in Nov, highest since 2008

OTTAWA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade surplus of C$3.13 billion ($2.45 billion) in November, the largest since September 2008, with imports and exports both hitting record highs, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$2.03 billion in November.

($1 = 1.2762 Canadian dollars)

Graphic - Canada economic snapshothttp://tmsnrt.rs/2e8hNWV

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Dale Smith; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891))

