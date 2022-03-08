US Markets

Canada posts trade surplus of C$2.62 billion in January

by Julie Gordon Reuters
Ismail Shakil Reuters
March 8 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade surplus of C$2.62 billion ($2.04 billion) in January, beating expectations, as imports fell 7.4%, but exports were down marginally, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday, while December's deficit was revised downward to C$1.58 billion from C$137 million.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$1.60 billion in January.

Imports fell in January after hitting all-time highs for three consecutive months, driven mostly by a 13.9% decline in imports of automobiles and parts. Exports fell 0.2%, also partly due to lower exports of motor vehicles and parts.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2835 to the greenback, or 77.91 U.S. cents.

($1 = 1.2832 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by by Julie Gordon in Ottawa and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Jonathan Oatis)

