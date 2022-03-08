Canada posts trade surplus of C$2.62 billion in January

March 8 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade surplus of C$2.62 billion in January, as imports fell 7.4% and exports fell 0.2% from December, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. December's trade deficit was revised down to C$1.58 billion from C$137 million.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$1.60 billion in January.

(Reporting by by Julie Gordon in Ottawa and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

