Canada posts trade surplus as chip shortage slashes imports

OTTAWA, June 8 (Reuters) - Canada unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$594 million ($492.13 million) in April, as a shortage of chips slashed both imports and exports of motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada data indicated on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a deficit of C$700 million after a revised C$1.35 billion deficit in March.

Imports dropped 4.7% on a 22.1% plunge in shipments of motor vehicles and parts, as many manufacturers in North America and abroad "stopped or slowed production because of the semiconductor chip shortage," Statscan said.

The challenges facing the auto industry also helped drive down overall exports by 1.0%.

The Canadian dollar steadied at around 1.2070 to the U.S. dollar, or 82.85 U.S. cents.

($1 = 1.2070 Canadian dollars)

