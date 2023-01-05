Canada posts trade deficit of C$41 mln in November on energy

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canada posted a trade deficit of C$41 million ($30.36 million) in November, driven by lower exports of energy products, with both imports and exports affected by the appreciation of the Canadian dollar, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Exports were down by 2.3%, largely on broad declines in energy products, as well as consumer goods. Imports fell by 2.1%, largely on consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals in particular.
Following are the seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:
Merchandise trade
Nov Oct (rev) change pct Oct (prev) Balance
-0.041
+0.130
n/a
+1.214 Exports
64.371
65.893
-2.3
67.037 Imports
64.413
65.763
-2.1
65.823
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a surplus of C$610 million in November. ($1=$1.3504 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Ismail Shakil)((ismail.shakil@tr.com)) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/TRADE
